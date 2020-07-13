New Delhi: The wait of thousands of students across the country is finally over as The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 Board Results on its official website. Also Read - CBSE Class XII Result 2020 Declared at cbse.nic.in; Merit List, Pass Percentage Details Here

CBSE directly released the scorecard on its website cbseresults.nic.in. Students would need their school code and examination roll number to check their result.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ wished students good luck and wrote, ”Dear Students, Parents and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student’s health & quality education are our priority.”

Well, soon as the news broke, Twitter users bombarded the platform with hilarious memes and jokes, with most of them taking a dig at relatives and neighbours who are the most eager to know the results. Many were also surprised as it was earlier believed that CBSE will announce board exam results by July 15.

My prayers with all those 12th standard students jinka encounter aaj relatives karne waale hain. Vikas bhi Dubey the aur tum bhi duboge. #cbseresults2020 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile students to others about their result: pic.twitter.com/8ZnhSTFUWc — Divya Sharma 💜✨ (@amdivyasharma) July 13, 2020

CBSE didn't announced this year's Merit List. Meanwhile all the Average students to Toppers- pic.twitter.com/aoUYocoFWJ — Rishabh Agarwal (@RishAgar100) July 13, 2020

#cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/g6kBmkgyrP — Rishabh Saxena (@i_RishabhSaxena) July 13, 2020

You:- pic.twitter.com/ySSxZVLSNS — Proto Shiva (@ShivaProto) July 13, 2020

The CBSE Board had cancelled all the remaining papers for Classes 10 and 12 that were to be conducted between July 1 to 15 and had announced that the board results will be declared by July 15 based on the new assessment scheme.

A total of 12,06,893 students had registered for the CBSE class 12 board examinations this year. Speculations are rife that CBSE won’t release the merit list and toppers’ list this year.