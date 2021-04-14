New Delhi: The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 10 Examinations after a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Board exams for Class 10 was scheduled to be held between May 4 and June 14. Soon after the announcement, all social media platforms, especially Twitter, were flooded with reactions, mostly from the students. While CBSE board students shared their excitement with memes like “Itni Khushi Mujhe Aajtak nahi hui”, “Yaar, yeh kitna awesome hai”. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Exam Postponed: Kejriwal, Sisodia Welcome Decision, Say Great Relief For Students

Other State Board students, on the other hand, urged the authorities to postpone or cancel their exams amid rising cases of coronavirus. They said, “Not only CBSE board! Cancel all the boards” and further added, “Simply prolonging decisions not good for students mental health.” Also Read - CBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam 2021: Class X Students to be Promoted On Basis Of Internal Assessment, Says Pokhriyal

Ramesh Pokhriyal also informed after the class 12 examinations have been postponed. The situation will be reviewed on 1 June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

The results of Class 10 Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.