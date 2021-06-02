New Delhi: Heeding to requests of students all over India, the Central government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams–a decision that was welcomed by all and sundry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among the students, parents and teachers must be put to an end. Also Read - CBSE Starts Process Of Structuring Criteria For Class 12 Evaluation, Asks Teachers, Students Not To Panic

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth.” He added said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results in a “well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.”

Soon after the announcement, social media platforms were flooded with hilarious memes and jokes, and many lauded the Prime Minister’s decision. However, one tweet took away the cake and went crazy viral! A student requested the Prime Minister to give permission to organise the school farewell party and wrote, ‘”Sir farewell to kraa do….wo 12th B wali neha ko saree me dekhna tha (Sir, please allow the farewell… I want to see Class 12 B’s Neha in a saree).”

Sir farewell to kraa do….wo 12th B wali neha ko साड़ी me dekhna tha. — Kuki Aggarwal (@kukiaggarwal) June 1, 2021

Seems his hilarious request has resonated with many other students who poured funny comments on his reply.

One user said, “I can understand your pain,” while another commented, ”Bus Kar Bhai rulayega kya.”

🤣🤣🤣 I can understand your pain.. — Versha Singh (@Vershasingh26) June 1, 2021

Are bhai uski shadi me dekh Lena….itni hi jaldi kya hai 😄🤣🤣😂😁😃 — Uday Shanker Saini (@udayshankersai3) June 2, 2021

https://twitter.com/RealKartikeya/status/1400016696614604800

Bus Kar Bhai rulayega kya😳 — Tilak Seth (@Tilakseth27) June 2, 2021

12th mei hi yeh haal h , college mei kya hoga 😂😂😂, — Neetu Dhaker (@DhakerNeetu) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile, after Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also cancelled Class 12 board exams. The CISCE on Tuesday decided to cancel Class 12 board examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to its secretary Gerry Arathoon. Many other state governments are also following suit.