New Delhi: Suspense on CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021 continues even as the crucial meeting between the Union government and state ministers on the issue has concluded. The Centre has proposed the states with two options for conducting the examinations – first, all state boards will hold exams only for major/limited subjects as per the existing system, and second, to conduct the exams in an objective format with only MCQs and short questions and curtailing the exam duration to one and a half hour, instead of three hours. While all states opted for the first option, the Delhi government voiced the cancellation of the exams. However, the CBSE is likely to hold the Class 12 board exam 2021 by the last week of June. The dates for the same are yet to be finalised. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 NOT CANCELLED: Centre Favours MCQ Format, Final Dates Likely on June 1

Amid all this anxiety and stress, students can’t help but cope with the situation in their own ways. Twitter, like always, is proving to be the best place to take out all the frustration building up. A large number of students are taking to the microblogging site to share their pain in hilarious ways. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: All States Except Delhi Agree to Conduct Exams At High-Level Meeting, Claim Reports

Here are some of the most viral memes on CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021:

Me after knowing that CBSE will conduct exam of some major subjects#cbseboardexam2021 #cancelclass12thboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/dL5GnVNJew — GouRaV kuMar (@_guru22) May 23, 2021

#cancelboardexams #cbseboardexam2021

cbse students after requesting so many times to cancel exams pic.twitter.com/gfrQ2A1kKk — Leonardo's creation // 🦋 (@Vampsiss) May 23, 2021

For all the latest updates on CBSE Board Exams 2021, stay tuned to India.com.