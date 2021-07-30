New Delhi: As lakhs of students wait with bated breath for their CBSE results, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced that Class 12th result will be out today at 2 pm. Students can check their CBSE Class 12 result on the board’s official website cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Board to Declare Class 12 Result at 2 PM Today at cbse.nic.in; Class 10 Scores DELAYED
Well, this time CBSE board confirmed the CBSE Class 12 result date and time with the help of a meme on Twitter using #excitmentlevel100%. Notably, the meme is from a famous scene from 1995 Bollywood movie ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ starring Bollywood actors Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal.
“CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 PM,” the board tweeted.
See the tweet here:
Yesterday too, CBSE had shared a hilarious tweet assuring parents that the results will be out soon. Inspired by the popular web series ‘The Family Man’, the CBSE’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday shared a message asking parents to relax and not to be a ‘minimum parent’.
This year, CBSE exams for classes 10 and 12 were cancelled in wake of the pandemic and the board decided to declare results on the basis of an alternative assessment policy. Notably, the Supreme Court had asked both the CBSE and other state boards to declare board exam results by the end of this month. Class 10th students will be assessed based on their marks obtained in different tests/exams held during the academic year at the school level. Class 12th students, on the other hand, will be evaluated on the basis of their marks in classes 10 and 11.
Earlier on Thursday, the CBSE had released the roll numbers of all the class 10, 12 students who had registered for the exam this year. “Since the exams were not conducted for both the classes, the admit cards were not released by the Board. Now, the Board is in the process of declaring the result,” the Board stated yesterday and released the roll numbers of students.