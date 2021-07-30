New Delhi: As lakhs of students wait with bated breath for their CBSE results, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced that Class 12th result will be out today at 2 pm. Students can check their CBSE Class 12 result on the board’s official website cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Board to Declare Class 12 Result at 2 PM Today at cbse.nic.in; Class 10 Scores DELAYED

Well, this time CBSE board confirmed the CBSE Class 12 result date and time with the help of a meme on Twitter using #excitmentlevel100%. Notably, the meme is from a famous scene from 1995 Bollywood movie ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ starring Bollywood actors Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal.

“CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 PM,” the board tweeted.

See the tweet here:

Yesterday too, CBSE had shared a hilarious tweet assuring parents that the results will be out soon. Inspired by the popular web series ‘The Family Man’, the CBSE’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday shared a message asking parents to relax and not to be a ‘minimum parent’.