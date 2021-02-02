New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the much-awaited date sheet for Class X and XII board exams in just a short while. Once released, students can download the time table from CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. According to reports, the exams for both CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 for academic session 2020-2021 will be held between May 4 to June 10, 2021, in offline mode. Also Read - CBSE Date Sheet 2021, Feb 2 LIVE Updates: Board to Release Class X, XII Exam Time Table Shortly, Where And How to Download

The date sheets, apart from exam time table, is likely to contain exam-related information that candidates must know. Meanwhile, ahead of the announcement, students have taken to Twitter to share hilarious memes and jokes. See the best ones: Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021 Releasing Today; Here's What to Expect | Key Points

As many as 30 lakh students are going to appear for the CBSE Class 10,12 board exams 2021. Keeping in mind the difficulties students have been facing during the Covid-19 pandemic, the syllabus for the board examinations has been reduced by 30 percent. This year, the paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions.

This year, the CBSE Board examinations will be held following all COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. Wearing face mask will be a must and social distancing will be maintained. The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1 and the result will be announced by July 15.