CBSE result memes: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared results for Class 10 and 12. In both the board results, girls outshined boys with a higher overall pass percentage. As many as 33,432 students scored more than 95 per cent marks. As always, as soon as the CBSE results were declared, netizens flooded Twitter with hilarious memes and jokes. Many memes were based on relatable things that happen after Class 12 results such as relatives calling to ask how much did the student score, also boys being happy with an average result while girls cry even after scoring above 90%.

Here are some of the funniest memes and tweets about CBSE results 2022:

Parents after seeing #CBSE result of their child pic.twitter.com/6wG85SyqAH — Pragati (@bts__chingu) July 22, 2022



Class 12th students showing his cbse results to his parents and relatives.#CBSE #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/dY5Y2bd6LG — VK (@Suprvirat) July 22, 2022

CBSE 12th result came out. Le relatives : pic.twitter.com/BDGvgTumSG — Sumit Kumar (@sumit_k6497) July 22, 2022

#CBSE

CBSE class 12 results r out Students rn pic.twitter.com/nGRJl0zduy — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) July 22, 2022

CBSE 12th board result is out

meanwhile students to relatives & neighbours Parents showing #TrailerOfTheYear to their students #cbseclass12 #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/9C9DVDOzzc — Suchitra Das (@Suchitra_Dass) July 22, 2022

I scored 49% in my BOARD EXAM as a tribute to RCB #CBSEResult — AAYUSHHH (@bebaslachara_) July 22, 2022

Two different types of face look when your results are declared day.#CBSE #CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/lyFHNoi8tK — Akansha singh (@Singh1Akansha) July 22, 2022

Hilarious, weren’t they?!