New Delhi: Needless to say, the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to change the face of the normalcy in unprecedented ways. As schools and colleges still remain closed due to the spread of the virus, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come out with a plan for Class 10 and 12 Board exams for academic year 2021-2022. Instead of one exam at the end of the year, class 10 and class 12 board exams for the academic session 2021-22 will be held in two terms. Also Read - CBSE Makes Big Announcement: Academic Sessions To Be Divided Into Two Terms For 2021-22 Session | Deets Inside

According to the Board, the first term exams will be held in November-December and the second term examination has been scheduled in March-April. The Board also said that the syllabus for the 22-21 academic session will be divided into two terms with 50 per cent syllabus in each term.

Well, this significant development has rattled students who are trying to figure out how will this system work. Soon after the announcement, students poured their feelings about this new arrangement, through hilarious memes and jokes. While some were not really bothered about the new system, others lamented over two exams, and were seemingly upset.

Check out some funny memes here:

#CBSE

Cancels boards for 2 grades

Conducts 2 boards for one grade. pic.twitter.com/HKikuE8xZF — Harsh Phoujadar (@HPhoujadar) July 5, 2021

Students after knowing about MCQs type questions in Term-1#CBSE pic.twitter.com/rM1WDZjNWe — Pranav Raj (@pranav_raj07) July 5, 2021

New scheme declare by CBSE FOR 2021-2022 session #CBSE Me to prabhu rn : pic.twitter.com/hdf6bMCQz0 — Vipin🐼 (@cuppy_vanilla_) July 6, 2021

#CBSE announces new examination strategy

me who is already passed out: pic.twitter.com/Q0yGoqsbHV — वरुण | ਵਰੁਣ | ورون | varun (@Varun_2307) July 5, 2021

Me (like any other student) planning to study from December for boards..

Le CBSE : Announced one of the 2 board exams In November- December. 🌚🙂#CBSE #CBSENews pic.twitter.com/jDGNX6E5i5 — Aastha Priya🇮🇳 (@AasthaPriya5) July 5, 2021

#CBSE *CBSE Board Exam 2022 Will Be Held In 2 Parts, On Reduced Syllabus CBSE students rn : pic.twitter.com/OuR4YhplIi — Shivangi Tomar (@Shivangitomar22) July 5, 2021

Me thinking of Cancellation of Exam

And #CBSE announced 2 terms exam

Me rn : pic.twitter.com/s70nPDnHPp — Vipin🐼 (@cuppy_vanilla_) July 6, 2021

#CBSE announced double examination for 10th & 12th 2021-2022 batch .

le 2020-2021 students : pic.twitter.com/pXMtXMpuW8 — Akriti 🇮🇳 (@aa_kriti_) July 6, 2021

#CBSE

CLASS 10TH AND 12TH STUDENTS RIGHT NOW –

(i am 10th class student) pic.twitter.com/hmAgFa6ikl — Aviroop Ghosh (@Metricool_20) July 6, 2021

The announcement by the CBSE comes after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of board exams this year after much uncertainty. Last year too, exams of some subjects were not held. ‘The cancellation of exams also necessitated deliberations over alternative ways to look at the learning objectives as well as the conduct of the board examinations for next academic session in case the situation remains unfeasible,’ said Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academic) of the CBSE.

The board said that the decision has been arrived at following stakeholder consultations with government and private schools from across the country including the ones from remote rural areas and a majority of them have requested for the rationalisation of the syllabus, similar to last year in view of reduced time permitted for organising online classes.