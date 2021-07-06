New Delhi: Needless to say, the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to change the face of the normalcy in unprecedented ways. As schools and colleges still remain closed due to the spread of the virus, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come out with a plan for Class 10 and 12 Board exams for academic year 2021-2022. Instead of one exam at the end of the year, class 10 and class 12 board exams for the academic session 2021-22 will be held in two terms. Also Read - CBSE Makes Big Announcement: Academic Sessions To Be Divided Into Two Terms For 2021-22 Session | Deets Inside
According to the Board, the first term exams will be held in November-December and the second term examination has been scheduled in March-April. The Board also said that the syllabus for the 22-21 academic session will be divided into two terms with 50 per cent syllabus in each term.
Well, this significant development has rattled students who are trying to figure out how will this system work. Soon after the announcement, students poured their feelings about this new arrangement, through hilarious memes and jokes. While some were not really bothered about the new system, others lamented over two exams, and were seemingly upset.
The announcement by the CBSE comes after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of board exams this year after much uncertainty. Last year too, exams of some subjects were not held. ‘The cancellation of exams also necessitated deliberations over alternative ways to look at the learning objectives as well as the conduct of the board examinations for next academic session in case the situation remains unfeasible,’ said Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academic) of the CBSE.
The board said that the decision has been arrived at following stakeholder consultations with government and private schools from across the country including the ones from remote rural areas and a majority of them have requested for the rationalisation of the syllabus, similar to last year in view of reduced time permitted for organising online classes.