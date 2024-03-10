CCTV: Drunk Doctor Roams Naked Inside Maharashtra Hospital; Video Is Viral

Home

Doctor was captured on CCTV footage walking naked in a government hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhaji district. He is a drug addict, according to locals

Nashik: A bizarre incident has come to light in Maharashtra where a doctor was caught on CCTV camera roaming naked in government hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The doctor was intoxicated while committing the act, reported India Today. As per local residents, the doctor is a drug addict and works in a government hospital in Bidkin.

In the CCTV footage, the doctor can be seen walking on the premises of the hospital naked, without any clothes on his body. He can also be seen waving a cloth in the corridor, before going inside the toilet.

Responding on bizarre incident, Dr Dayanand Motipavle, head of the health services of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, told India Today TV that the matter is under investigation and assured of stringent action against the doctor.

Motipavle also informed that the matter was reported to the Medical Superintendent.

Further details related to the incident is awaited.

