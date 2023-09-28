Home

Caught on CCTV: Spa Owner Brutally Assaults Northeastern Woman, Drags Her By Hair In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: In a deeply disturbing video, a 24-year-old northeastern woman can be seen being mercilessly assaulted by the owner of a spa at a complex on Sindhu bhavan Road in Ahmedabad. The incident that is captured on CCTV camera shows the man repeatedly slapping the woman and even dragging her by her hair and tearing her cloths apart. The level of violence inflicted upon the woman is so severe that she is unable to defend herself.

The shocking video originates from Galaxy Spa, situated in Ahmedabad and the accused has been identified as Moshin. The viral video also shows two men standing and watching the entire episode take place. Later, a third man tries to stop the accused who in return shoves that man and then again goes on to beat the woman. The incident took place on September 25.

WATCH Ahmedabad viral video

Disturbing CCTV footage shows Galaxy spa owner Mohsin beating a woman from North-east in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/qCI4s10CwM — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) September 27, 2023

On the complaint given by the victim, Bodakdev police have booked one Mohsin under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354A, 294(b), 323. Police started suo motu action and convinced the victim woman to file an FIR after counseling. The victim woman stated that she was a partner with Mohsin in this ladies’ salone and the fight between the two happened over scolding a girl and a loss of Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 5,000. The victim woman was not ready to file a complaint initially.

However, the police convinced her to file a complaint through counseling. The woman thanked the police and media for their support.

“I had opened a ladies’ salone in partnership with Mohsin for which fight had taken place on 25th. We had made a loss of Rs. 5000 around for which I scolded a girl. Mohsin got angry and objected to this. I asked him why he was favoring that girl and what was his relationship with that girl for which he was angry so much. He got angry and started beating me up. I was about to dial the ‘100’ number to call the police, but he snatched away my mobile phone. The phone had a low battery and went off. I ran away and escaped the place and came to the road. Mohsin apologized and I forgave him so I didn’t go to the police station. After the video went viral, Police came to know about this. I was receiving constant calls today. I was not ready to file an FIR even today, but I was told by all that it has happened to me today, tomorrow it must not happen to someone else as well. All have supported me though I am from the North East. Police have stood up behind me, and so has the media. I am feeling good and I thank all,” the victim woman said.

Sindhu Bhavan Spa CCTV footage row: On the complaint given by the victim, Bodakdev police have booked one Mohsin under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354A, 294(b), 323. The incident happened on 25 September. Police started suo motu action and convinced the victim woman to file… pic.twitter.com/qxxId2jGiX — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) September 28, 2023

