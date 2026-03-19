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CCTV shows parents waving hello to daughter living in another city | Watch viral video

CCTV shows parents waving ‘hello’ to daughter living in another city | Watch viral video

Viral video: The parents wave 'hello' to their daughter through CCTV every day. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: Instagram/shivani_shukla_msd

Viral News: Isn’t it strange that we grow up with our parents and end up being in a long-distance relationship with them? It is, but that’s the hard part of life. Sometimes, to give them a better life and build a career from scratch, such a decision has to be made. One such video is making rounds on social media, which shows how a woman had installed a CCTV in her house, at which her parents wave on a daily basis. The everyday ritual has caught everyone’s attention online, as every person who lives away from their parents could fairly relate to it. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral video features a couple taking turns to wave ‘hello’ to the CCTV camera installed in the house. The greetings on camera were being given to their long-distance daughter named Shivani Shukla, who lives in another city. The mother in the video is seen making innocent gestures, highlighting that she is going to sleep, and later gives flying kisses to the daughter through the installed CCTV camera.

On the other hand, the father of Shukla is seen waving a hello to her in the morning through the camera. The video was shared on Instagram with a text overlay that read, “Baad me mummy papa ke sath bhi long distance ho jata hai!”, meaning, later, we end up being in a long distance with our parents.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shivani_shukla✨ (@shivani_shukla_msd)

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The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Installing a CCTV camera at home was the best decision.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “CCTVs getting out of stock after this reel,” and another wrote, “Exactly the same I randomly watch them that makes me happy.”

The third comment read, “Distance with them is the worst feeling.”

In the world of social media, where most things revolve around trends, the video has left everyone emotional. People just cannot stop talking about how emotional and heartfelt the moment felt.

The video has received immense attention online. When technology is scary for some people, the moment has stood out as proof that the right usage of everything can add wonders to our lives.

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