New Delhi: The tragic demise of Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 defence personnel in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash has shaken the nation. Tributes have been pouring in from top officials, state heads, film and sports fraternity and commoners as the country’s celebrated defence chief left for his heavenly abode after the fatal crash of the Mi-17V5 Indian Air Force chopper on November 8.

Among many such tributes, pouring in for Chief of Defence Staff, is a piece of unique artwork that was shared by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, actor Anupam Kher and IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal. An Artist, by the name of Shashi Adkar very articulately cut out a peepal leaf to carve out CDS Rawat’s portrait. He had shared his creation on Instagram yesterday, and it has since been widely circulated online.

The video also shared by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has amassed over 26.9k likesand over 3,300 retweets and counting.

Take a look at the beautiful art work.

CDS Bipin Rawat’s last rites

The final journey of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat began on Friday as his mortal remains were being carried from his residence to the Brar Square in Delhi cantonment, where he will be cremated. Hundreds of people had gathered outside his residence to pay their last respects. General Rawat, the nation’s most senior military officer, was killed along with his wife and 11 armed forces personnel in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

A total of 800 service personnel is set in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS. Following the Last Post and the Rouse, played by the tri-services buglers, the funeral pyre will be lit by family members, during which he will be accorded a 17-gun salute, as per laid down protocols.

Several political leaders such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi, among others, on Friday paid tributes to the CDS and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

A total of 14 people were on board the IAF’s helicopter. Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington. Those who died in the crash include General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

Their names are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja.