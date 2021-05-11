Barcelona: As Spain lifted lockdown and relaxed restrictions, overjoyed citizens thronged the streets to celebrate the end of a six-month-long Covid lockdown. Lifting of restrictions means, Spaniards are now allowed to travel between regions for the first time in several months. Paying little heed to precautions like masks and social distancing, Spaniards took to the streets of Madrid’s Puerta del Sol square and partied the night endlessly as the clock struck midnight. Joyous scenes were witnessed as friends hugged each other, while they sang, drank and danced the night away. Also Read - Liquor Shops Allowed to Open in Noida, Other Cities From Today. Check Timings And Other Details Here

In scenes resembling New Year's Eve celebrations, people also chanted 'freedom' while flouting COVID-19 norms and many of them did not wear masks or maintain social distancing. Pictures of these street parties have now gone viral on social media. One picture even showed a couple kissing on the streets as police officers with shields watched on. Many such pictures have now been reported from various parts of the country.

Later, cops were forced to usher the party goers to move from the city's central Puerta del Sol square.

Pandemic is far from over

However, a key expert has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over. The president of Spain’s Epidemiological Society, Elena Vanessa Martinez, warned there are still many infected people who could pass the virus on. She noted that people having more contact could lead to more infections.

“In this situation, I am concerned about the false security signal sent with the end of the emergency and the end of the night curfew,” Martinez said.