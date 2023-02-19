Home

Cellphone Addiction Just Found A Cure And Oh Boy, How Effective It Is? Find Out With This Viral Video

We urge you to think if you or your loved ones and friends are indeed addicted to cell phones. If it is so then please seek professional advice.

Viral Video: There was a time when we would hear about people getting addicted to narcotic drugs, tobacco, alcohol, etc. Then with the industrial boom, and the invention of television and cinema, we had people hooked onto television sets and obsessed with getting to catch the first show of the newly released movie. The turn of the century saw the advent of mobile phones and within no time this gadget found its way to the common people and now almost every person has got one. Feature phones made way for smartphones and with manifold features, it is now an inseparable part of our daily lives. For about a decade now, mobile phone users, especially youngsters, have become so much dependent on their phones that it has become a serious problem for individuals, families, and society.

This over-dependence has taken the form of an addiction where the users just can’t stay without this device. This is a common complaint with many parents and teachers. Amidst all this, there have been studies to counsel people to get over their addiction to mobile phones.

This viral video shows one such method. It shows a notice taped on a wall with a QR scan code and reads, “Addicted to your phone? Scan for help.” Does the technique work? Watch the video to know.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Now, that was some trick, but we will in all earnestness urge you to think if you or your loved ones and friends are indeed addicted to cell phones. If it is so, then please seek professional advice.

