Bhopal: For the first time ever, premium petrol price crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in Bhopal on Saturday, adding to the woes of the pandemic-hit common man. In several other cities in Madhya Pradesh, the fuel variety has either crossed Rs 100 per litre mark or is precariously close to reaching the milestone if there is further price increase by OMCs. Needless to say, the public is unhappy. In a unique form of protest against price rise, a man in Bhopal staged a demonstration at a petrol pump with a cricket bat and a helmet to indicate that the fuel price hit a century. Also Read - Petrol Prices Near ₹90/litre in Delhi, ₹100 in Mumbai. Check Rate In Your City

The bat and helmet show at petrol pump has highlighted the skyrocketing fuel prices in the country. In Mumbai, people had to pay Rs 95.75 for a litre of petrol while petrol was being sold for Rs 89.29 per litre in Delhi. However, Madhya Pradesh, levies the highest fuel taxes among all states in the country and the fuel prices in the state thus are amongst highest in the country. Clearly, the picture shared by a Twitter user has brought to attention the menace of rising prices.

He shared the picture with a caption: ”After lot of hardwork and struggle finally !! Century for Petrol ! #PetrolPrice.” Check it out:

The picture has gone viral and netizens are now taking a dig at the government over the unprecedented rise in petrol prices:

Indian's are ready to Celebrate when Petrol price nears Rs.100 per litre 😁#PetrolPriceHike #BjpFails pic.twitter.com/uKI8GsDeLu — D'Souza Glen ✋ (@glenfdsouza) February 13, 2021

petrol k century touch krne k baad pumpe pe salaami deta ek jabaaz customer 😂

After a 28 paise rise on Sunday morning, the per-liter rate of petrol with additives for retail sale crossed Rs 100. tags – MS Dhoni Arnab Goswami Gujaratis Vitamin D #DishaRavi #Toolkit pic.twitter.com/lPbyACRCuj — ruchika naarang (@branmccla) February 14, 2021

And here marks the century of Petrol price! #IndiaBeingSilenced pic.twitter.com/IdBNk9QV6P — Preeti Chaudhary (@HryTweet_) February 15, 2021

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 19 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 5.28 and Rs 5.48 per litre respectively so far this year. The last few increases in pump prices in petrol and diesel has taken its price to record levels across the country in all major metro cities and other towns.

Check petrol and diesel rates in your city today:

Name of City Petrol Diesel Delhi 89.29 79.70 Kolkata 90.54 83.29 Mumbai 95.75 86.72 Chennai 91.19 84.44 Bengaluru 91.97 84.12 Hyderabad 92.53 86.55 Patna 91.38 84.57 Lucknow 87.64 79.72 Jaipur 95.44 87.69 Gurugram 87.00 79.92

Oil companies executives said that petrol and diesel prices may increase further in coming days as retail prices may have to be balanced in line with global developments to prevent OMCs from making loss on sale of auto fuels.