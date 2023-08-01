Home

Meet Bijlee: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Introduces Company’s New Employee

Ola Electric, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer, has welcomed a new employee- ‘Bijlee’ at its Bengaluru office.

‘Bijlee’ is Ola Electric newest joinee. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is a complete dog lover. He never misses an opportunity to post adorable pictures and videos with his paw buddies and grab everyone’s attention. Now, the Ola boss seems to have taken his love for dogs to another level. Recently, Ola Electric welcomed a new employee at its Bengaluru office- a dog called ‘Bijlee’. Dropping the images of Bijlee and her official Ola Electric ID card, Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal shared the news with his followers on Twitter, rebranded as X.

Meet ‘Bijlee’: Ola Electric’s New Team Member

.Bhavish Aggarwal introduced a new team employee named Bijlee. Along with Bijlee’s picture, he also shared an official Ola Electric ID card. The ID card humorously listed some details about Bijlee such as its employee code, which is ‘440 V.’ The card also mentions the dog’s blood group as ‘PAW +ve.’ The ID card also informed that she “prefers Slack” to communicate with humans. Not just this, the card also mentions Bijlee’s emergency contact, i.e., BA’s office, which likely stands for Bhavish Aggarwal himself. The post read, “New colleague now officially!”

New colleague now officially! pic.twitter.com/dFtGMsOFVX — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 30, 2023

Here’s Some Interesting Comments From X Users

Moments after being shared, Bijlee received an overwhelming response from users on X (earlier known as Twitter.) The post soon amassed over 1,42,000 likes. X users flooded the comment section with a plethora of comments and gushed over Bijlee’s addition to Ola Electric’s workforce. One person commented, “Like the name. Like Bolt from the movie,”

Like the name. Like Bolt ⚡️ from the movie. — Srinivas (@pallikonda_s) July 30, 2023

“Bijlee nailed it,” another comment praised.

Bijlee Nailed it 🙂😆 — Arun Sharma (@ArunSha17738514) July 31, 2023

An individual remarked, “Welcome aboard Bijlee.”

Welcome aboard Bijlee😍 — Sachin Mehta (@sachinn_mehta7) July 30, 2023

“This is Bijlee’s world, we are all just living in it,” a comment read.

This is Bijlee’s world, we are all just living in it 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Rajalakshmi R (@anitar06) July 30, 2023

“Bijlee will fire,” an account remarked.

Bijli will fire 🔥 — Sanat Mishra (@SanatMishra959) July 30, 2023

Another Adorable Moment At Ola

Bhavish Aggarwal has often shared glimpses of his love for dogs at the workplace. A couple of months ago, he dropped a visual of three dogs sleeping and relaxing on sofas inside the Ola office, leaving netizens awe-struck. “Mornings at the office,” the Ola CEO captioned.

Mornings at the office 😄 pic.twitter.com/LlZ7XP72mL — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) February 1, 2023

The post was viewed over 1.3 lakh times. What are your views on this paw-friendly workplace?

