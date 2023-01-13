Home

Chak De India! Sand Artist Creates Massive Rice Husk Mosaic Of Hockey World Cup 2023 | Video

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a massive husk mosaic art at Sonepur to wish team India as it fight against Spain in Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

Sudarsan Pattnaik designed the rice husk on the theme of World Cup Hockey with the message 'Chak De India'. (Photo: Twitter/@sudarsansand)

Hockey World Cup 2023: The country is abuzz as India as it fights Spain in the first day of Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. Many including celebrities, politicians and others have taken to Twitter to share best wishes for the Indian hockey team. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik did what he does best. Pattnaik created a massive husk mosaic art at Sonepur to wish the Indian men’s hockey team. The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 is being held in Odisha The match between India and Spain will be held at 7 pm.

Pattnaik, on the invitation for Sonepur Mohatsav from the district administration, Sonepur, designed the rice husk on the theme of World Cup Hockey with the message ‘Chak De India’. He said that this mosaic art will be showcased in the Sonepur Mohatsav that is going to start from January 14. After the end of the exhibition, all rice husk will be returned to the owner for its reuse, Pattnaik said.

The mosaic art of rice husk is made in an area of 4682 sq. ft. where around 100 bags of rice husk was used with help of 10 students from his institute in the indoor stadium of Sonepur. The mosaic art was created in six hours.