Hiran Viral Video: Can a gullible animal make a fool out of big, wild animals such as wolves or leopards? In case you are not convinced, this viral video will change your mind. In the video, we can see a leopard approaching the deer to sniff him. But the deer acts all dead and doesn't move at all. Shortly after, a wolf also arrives at the scene. The deer, seemingly aware that any hint of movement can cost his life, doesn't bother to move. The wolf as well as the leopard leave after they are convinced that the deer is dead. After the wild animals depart, the deer runs away for his life. This video has gone viral on social media and has left netizens stunned. The deer's presence of mind is winning hearts on the internet.