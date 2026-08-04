Inside Bengal’s ‘Ghost Village’: The eerie tale of Chalibarirdihi village, abandoned by many and now home to just one family

Many families abandoned the village after the stories of ghosts and paranormal activity spread. Today, only the family of Lakshman Bauri continues to live there.

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New Delhi: West Bengal is home to several places that are said to have a spooky aura. From the National Library to the Royal Calcutta Turf Club, the state, especially Kolkata, is steeped in chilling ghost stories. Scattered across the city are numerous locations where the line between reality and the supernatural seems to blur, history intertwines with the present, and tales of haunted places continue to captivate people.

In this article, we explore a village far from the hustle and bustle of Kolkata, located in Bankura district, that is known among locals as the “Village of Ghosts.” Years ago, the Chalibarirdihi village in the Bankura district was hit by a devastating epidemic that left the entire village almost completely deserted.

Chalibarirdihi Village:

Many families abandoned the village after the stories of ghosts and paranormal activity spread. Today, only the family of Lakshman Bauri continues to live there. In 1982, Lakshman Bauri returned to the deserted village and rebuilt his home. Gradually, around 15 other families also came back.

However, about a decade ago, fear gripped the village again after a woman was accused of killing her own child. Following the incident, all the families left once more, leaving only Lakshman Bauri and his family behind.

Silence descends after sunset:

As per Lakshman Bauri, an eerie silence surrounds the village after sunset, and strange sounds can often be heard. However, he says he has never actually seen a ghost or anything paranormal. He adds that he continues to live there because he does not want to abandon his ancestral land.

Meanwhile, Jaydev Chand, the district secretary of the Science Forum, dismisses the ghost stories as superstition. He says there is no evidence of paranormal activity and stresses the need to promote scientific thinking among the public. Despite this, fear surrounding the village continues to persist among local residents.

Disclaimer: This story is intended solely for informational purposes and is based on various media reports. It does not seek to promote or encourage superstition or anti-scientific beliefs.