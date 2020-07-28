New Delhi: Over the past several days, you must have noticed a new trend on Instagram wherein women have been posting black and white pictures of themselves and nominating other women to do so. Going global, the trend has seen several celebrities participating in the challenge. Also Read - Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian to Cross 70 Million Followers on Instagram; Fourth Most Followed Sportsperson After Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi And Neymar

What is it all about?

The viral challenge involves sharing a black and white photograph and then inviting friends to do the same as a way to support women empowerment and female solidarity. If you get nominated, then you post a black-and-white selfie with the caption “Challenge Accepted,” or #ChallengeAccepted, and #WomenSupportingWomenChallenge.

As Metro UK reports, posting black-and-white photos with the phrase, “Challenge Accepted,” originated from a 2016 challenge to raise cancer awareness and now has morphed into celebrating women unity.

The challenge has exploded in popularity and the #WomenSupportingWomen hashtag now has more than 6 million posts.

“The trend is still picking up with usage of the hashtag on Instagram doubling in the last day alone. Based on the posts, we’re seeing that most of the participants are posting with notes relating to strength and support for their communities”, an Instagram spokeswoman said on Monday.

Several celebrities are taking part in the challenge, including many Bollywood actresses:

