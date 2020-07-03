The systematic racial killing of African-American George Floyd by Minneapolis officers in America was the tipping point that triggered the Black Lives Matter protests across the US, UK, and digital world. Stepping up to retain its customer base as many breathed down its neck, Hindustan Unilever decided to rename its skin whitening cream Fair & Lovely to Glow & Lovely. Also Read - After Dropping 'Fair' from Its Fairness Cream, HUL Seeks 'Glow & Lovely' Trademark Registration

However, netizens were not much impressed with its rebranding as many logically argued that dropping the word ‘fair’ does not rule out the fact that it is after all, racist propaganda that is sold under a different name now. While the debate raged online, HUL finally adopted Glow & Lovely on Thursday which was enough fodder for trolls on Twitter.

Flooding the micro-blogging site with memes, the netizens had a field day mocking HUL’s decision. While one user wrote, “they renamed fair n lovely to glow n lovely ……. we love rebranding colourism ! (sic), another tweeted, “Fair & Lovely is now Glow & Lovely. This is like renaming Ajay Devgan to Ajay Devgn (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

they renamed fair n lovely to glow n lovely ……. we love rebranding colourism ! — Sav (@sxvena) July 3, 2020

Fair & Lovely is now Glow & Lovely. This is like renaming Ajay Devgan to Ajay Devgn. — N J (@NJ_Replies) July 2, 2020

fair n lovely changes its name to”Glow & Lovely” meanwhile pic.twitter.com/yIuRCoJyKv — Nolan (@IamNoOne0020) July 2, 2020

‘Glow and Lovely’ still does not erase the fact this has been a skin lightening cream. Changing the name and branding will not undo the years of colourism and damage this product has caused. Erase the product #FairandLovely — $/mR@n #BLM (@IamTheWalrus_1) July 2, 2020

‘ Fair n lovely ‘ to ‘ glow n lovely ‘ WHAT WAS EVEN THE POINT OF CHANGING THE NAME???? Kaan seedha pakadne ki jagah ulta pakad liya bas pic.twitter.com/kJeErArZTV — one step away⁷⁼¹⟭⟬⟬⟭ (@jin_dionysus) July 2, 2020

What do you think about this rebranding?