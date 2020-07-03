The systematic racial killing of African-American George Floyd by Minneapolis officers in America was the tipping point that triggered the Black Lives Matter protests across the US, UK, and digital world. Stepping up to retain its customer base as many breathed down its neck, Hindustan Unilever decided to rename its skin whitening cream Fair & Lovely to Glow & Lovely. Also Read - After Dropping 'Fair' from Its Fairness Cream, HUL Seeks 'Glow & Lovely' Trademark Registration
However, netizens were not much impressed with its rebranding as many logically argued that dropping the word ‘fair’ does not rule out the fact that it is after all, racist propaganda that is sold under a different name now. While the debate raged online, HUL finally adopted Glow & Lovely on Thursday which was enough fodder for trolls on Twitter.
Flooding the micro-blogging site with memes, the netizens had a field day mocking HUL’s decision. While one user wrote, “they renamed fair n lovely to glow n lovely ……. we love rebranding colourism ! (sic), another tweeted, “Fair & Lovely is now Glow & Lovely. This is like renaming Ajay Devgan to Ajay Devgn (sic).”
Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:
