New Delhi: A total of sixteen workers were rescued on Sunday from a tunnel of Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project after they were trapped there due to flash floods triggered by a glacial burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. However, among them the reaction of one of the workers soon after he was pulled out of the tunnel by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel is going viral. Also Read - Photos Show Extent of Glacier Burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

In the video sourced by ITBP, the rescue personnel can be heard sloganeering ‘Zor laga k Haisha’ as they successfully pulled out the man from inside the tunnel. The video further shows the survivor coming out triumphantly with the help of the rescue personnel as he raised his hands in happiness and victory. Meanwhile, everyone around bursted into laughter seeing his reaction and said that he got a new life. Also Read - Domestic Flights From Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to Begin From March 1 Under UDAN Scheme: Hardeep Singh Puri



Watch the video here: Also Read - UP B.Ed JEE 2021: From Application Process To Paper Pattern, All You Want To Know

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel rescue one person who was trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli. Rescue operation underway. (Video Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/RO91YhIdyo — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

The video of this rescue operation has earned lots of praises online, as netizens wrote comments like, “My head bows with respect for these ITBP personnel saving lives”, “Big salute to our man in uniform”, “These are the real life heroes of our country and on which we all Indians should be proud of” and more.

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and bringing back memories of the 2013 deluge in the hill state. Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni, which was swept away completely, were feared dead, an Indo Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge.

In June 2013, a multi-day cloudburst centered on Uttarakhand caused devastating floods and landslides. According to the state government, more than 5,700 people were presumed dead in the disaster.

As bridges and roads were destroyed more than three lakh people were trapped in the valleys leading to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.