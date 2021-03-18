Remember Chand Nawab? The Pakistani TV journalist who shot to fame after Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui played his character in Bajrangi Bhaijaan is all over the internet again and this time he is back with yet another interview. Chand Nawab has recently interviewed Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi and this video interview is going viral on social media. In the video, Chand Nawab can be seen reporting from a golf course to interview the President while he played golf on Sunday. Also Read - Pakistani Bride Demands Books Worth Rs 1 Lakh as Wedding Gift from Husband | Watch Viral Video

The video was shared by a journalist on Twitter with the caption, "Chand Nawab reports on President Alvi playing golf on a Sunday. Alvi congratulates Nawab that Pakistan taraqi kar raha hai aur sab ka dil uss mein laga hua hai."

Watch the video:

Chand Nawab reports on President Alvi playing golf on a Sunday. Alvi congratulates Nawab that Pakistan taraqi kar raha hai aur sab ka dil uss mein laga hua hai. #truestory pic.twitter.com/BZ58MRWQTg — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) March 15, 2021



In the video, as Chand Nawab questions the President, he says, “Congratulations to you. The way Pakistan is developing – everyone’s heart and minds have gone into it”.

Chand Nawab was seen reporting for ARY News and earlier he was working for Karachi-based Indus News. Chand Nawab gained popularity in 2009, after a video of him fumbling while completing a PTC (piece to camera) in Karachi went viral.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the new Chand Nawab video:

