Chandigarh: Spitting in public is an offence under municipal laws in various cities, but it is hardly taken seriously by the people in the country.

More so, in the wake of coronavirus, the Union Home Ministry has made the act a punishable offence under the strict Disaster Management Act. However, despite the new law, there are still some stubborn people who just don't get it!

To teach such people a lesson, a biker in Chandigarh was made to clean the road by traffic volunteers in the city after he was caught spitting on the street.

The incident happened a few days back when a traffic cop in Chandigarh, named Baldev Singh spotted a motorcyclist spitting on the road. The cop immediately stopped the biker and took him to the spot where he spat. He then handed the biker a water bottle and made him clean the spit on the road with his own hands.

The cop can be heard telling the man, “You’re accompanied by kids. How can you do something like this?”

Another cop warned him that spitting on the road is contagious and unhygienic and that he shouldn’t repeat it in the future.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral on social media with people praising the traffic cop and saying how this should be a punishable act all over India, even when there is no threat of coronavirus.