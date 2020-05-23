In a goodwill gesture, Chandigarh Police on Saturday distributed notebooks and other stationery items to schoolchildren residing in a containment zone. Also Read - Doctors Request UK to Cut Down on Meat Intake to Avoid Pandemic Like COVID-19 in Future

The act followed after children of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 – the worst affected by coronavirus infections in the city – put up requests outside their houses that they needed notebooks, textbooks and stationery items. Also Read - Twitter Brutally Trolls Ivanka Trump's Tweet Glorifying Migrant Workers' Poverty And Helplessness Amid COVID-19 as 'Beautiful Feat'

The policemen provided them two English, one Hindi and one Mathematic textbooks each. Also Read - Vaishno Devi Shrine Serves Sehri-Iftari to 500 Quarantined Muslims in Ramadan Amid COVID-19

In a video clip posted on the social media, the cops can be heard asking the children about their classes and accordingly handing them textbooks and stationery.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore expressed gratitude to Nestle India for providing chocolates worth Rs 6.5 lakh for the children of Bapu Dham.

“A humble gesture to express gratitude to the people for supporting medical teams, the police, volunteers and the administration in the task of combating coronavirus,” Badnore tweeted.

Meanwhile, UT traffic police conducted a Covid-19 awareness drive at Mauli Jagran Colony, another locality inhabited by economically weaker sections in the city.

Residents were made aware of precautions like social distancing, proper hand washing, mandatory wearing of mask, and downloading of Aarogya Setu app.

Three more people on Saturday tested corona positive in Bapu Dham Colony, taking the total tally in the city to 222. There are 41 active cases, with 178 patients cured and discharged.

The corona death toll in Chandigarh is three.