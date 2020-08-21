In another instance of animal abuse, a Chandigarh-based tattoo artist Kamaljit Singh and his manager have been arrested for keeping a monkey as a pet and exhibiting its photos on his Instagram account. Also Read - Heartbreaking! Baby Monkey Clings to its Dead Mother, Rescued by PETA & Forest Officials in UP

Notably, Kamaljit, who owns Kamzinkzone tattoo studio in Sector 35 in Chandigarh, has also been accused of force-feeding the monkey an ‘alcoholic’ drink, claimed to be wine.

Pictures of a monkey sitting on Singh’s shoulder had gone viral on social media, however, when he came to know that he was caught on the wrong side of the law, he deleted the pictures from his Instagram account.

A #Chandigarh-based tattoo artist Kamaljit Singh and his manager have been arrested for keeping a monkey as a pet and exhibiting its photos on his Instagram account. The artist, has also been accused of force-feeding the monkey an 'alcoholic' drink, a charge that he has denied. pic.twitter.com/ksAmugzFT2 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 21, 2020

After the pictures reached the concerned authorities, Singh and his manager Deepak have been booked under Sections 9, 39 and 50 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

“A Herculean task comes to an end. A suitable Action taken against Wildlife Offenders under WPA 1972. A good massage will reach to all TikTokers @TikTok_IN & everyone who thinks Wildlife are pet or can be hunted. ,” tweeted Deputy Conservator of Forests Abdul Qayum.

A Herculean tasks comes to an end. A suitable Action taken against #Wildlife Offenders under WPA 1972. A good #message will reach to all TikTokers @TikTok_IN & everyone who thinks Wildlife are pet or can be hunted. Thank you @ddifs99 @PetaIndia @IfsJaganhttps://t.co/eefLa8Vgsh — Dr Abdul Qayum, IFS (@drqayumiitk) August 20, 2020

However, Singh denied the charge and told the police that he had rescued the monkey in an injured condition from Himachal Pradesh.

He told The Indian Express, “I had rescued the monkey in injured condition from Kasauli road. The animal developed affection with me. I shared pictures of myself with the monkey on my Instagram. The drink, which was being offered by me in one of the pictures and video clips, was mixed juice of apple and pomegranate. ”

The rhesus macaque is the Schedule-2 protected wild animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and can’t be kept and trained for entertainment purposes in India.

(With IANS inputs)