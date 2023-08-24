Chandrayaan-3: Anand Mahindra Reacts To British Anchor's 'Poverty In India' Remark

Home

Reacting to a British anchor's remark on the 'poverty of India', Anand Mahindra said that the success of Chandrayaan-3 restores the country's pride and self-confidence.

Netizens lauded Anand Mahindra for his reply to the anchor.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently made headlines for his reaction to the British anchor who asked if India should really be spending such a massive amount of money on a space programme like Chandrayaan-3 provided that a large amount of its population does not even have access to toilets. Netizens applauded the Mahindra Group Chairman for his befitting reply. Anand Mahindra’s tweet has now gone viral.

In the video in question, the BBC anchor can be heard saying that India lacks infrastructure and suffers from poverty. He added that ‘more than 700 million Indians don’t even have access to a toilet’. Hence, he questioned if India should really be spending this amount of money on a space programme like Chandrayaan 3.

Anand Mahindra’s Response To BBC Anchor’s Remark

Reacting to this, Anand Mahindra used his official Twitter handle and pointed out that India’s poverty is a result of years of being colonised by the Britishers, His tweet read, “Really?? The truth is that, in large part, our poverty was a result of decades of colonial rule which systematically plundered the wealth of an entire subcontinent. Yet the most valuable possession we were robbed of was not the Kohinoor Diamond but our pride & belief in our own capabilities. Because the goal of colonisation—its most insidious impact—is to convince its victims of their inferiority. Which is why investing in BOTH toilets AND space exploration is not a contradiction.”

Really?? The truth is that, in large part, our poverty was a result of decades of colonial rule which systematically plundered the wealth of an entire subcontinent. Yet the most valuable possession we were robbed of was not the Kohinoor Diamond but our pride & belief in our own… https://t.co/KQP40cklQZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 24, 2023



He further elaborated on what going to the moon signifies for the country, “Sir, what going to the moon does for us is that it helps restore our pride & self-confidence. It creates belief in progress through science. It gives us the aspiration to lift ourselves out of poverty. The greatest poverty is the poverty of aspiration…”

Netizens React To Anand Mahindra’s Tweet

Netizens lauded Anand Mahindra for his reply to the anchor. An X user wrote in the comment section, “Spot on!!! We need more people like you to bust the myth propagated by foreign media!!! Jai Hind Sir.”

Meanwhile, another comment read, “Those who are still surviving on looted money from India and the rest of the world are asking these questions. Look at their economy – it’s dying, and your population is aging. We are now focusing on what serves our best interests. We know what we are doing. These testimonies are the outcome of those efforts.”

India scripted history on August 23 after Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the moon. With this feat, India became the fourth country to have achieved soft land on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union. It is also marked as the first country to land on the moon’s south pole.

