‘Befitting Reply’: Anand Mahindra Slams British Anchor For Remarks Over India’s Poverty

The anchor had raised the question of whether India should allocate significant funds to a space program the scale of Chandrayaan-3.

Updated: August 24, 2023 3:46 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Chandrayaan 3 moon landing: Mahindra Group Chairman defends India's space program, says it restores pride and self-confidence. | Photo: Twitter @anandmahindra

New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, renowned for his active presence on social media and for sharing intriguing videos with his followers, responded on Thursday to a question posed by a BBC anchor. The anchor had raised the question of whether India should allocate significant funds to a space program the scale of Chandrayaan-3. The BBC anchor said, “You know I’m going to have to ask you because some people are thinking about this. India, a country that lacks a lot of infrastructure, a country that has a lot of poverty. I think more than 700 million Indians don’t have access to a toilet. Really, Really, should they really be spending this sort of money on a space programme.”

In response, Mahindra pointed out that millions of Indians live in poverty, emphasizing that over 700 million lack access to toilets.

Replying to the tweet, the business tycoon wrote, “Really?? The truth is that, in large part, our poverty was a result of decades of colonial rule which systematically plundered the wealth of an entire subcontinent. Yet the most valuable possession we were robbed of was not the Kohinoor Diamond but our pride & belief in our own capabilities.”

He further added replying to the BBC anchor’s tweet, “Because the goal of colonisation—its most insidious impact—is to convince its victims of their inferiority. Which is why investing in BOTH toilets AND space exploration is not a contradiction. Sir, what going to the moon does for us is that it helps restore our pride & self-confidence. It creates belief in progress through science. It gives us the aspiration to lift ourselves out of poverty. The greatest poverty is the poverty of aspiration…”

India made history on Wednesday by becoming the first country to make a soft landing on the moon’s South Pole and only the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to land on the moon.

