Chandrayaan-3: Watch Cute Kids Extend Wishes Ahead of Vikram’s ‘First Step’ On Moon

In a series of videos, adorable kids and others can be seen extending their heartwarming wishes to Chandrayaan-3 in the most charming manner possible.

India's Historic ‘First Step’ on Moon Within 48 Hours. | Photo: Twitter

With less than 30 hours remaining until India’s ambitious moon landing, children from across the country have extended their wishes for the successful touchdown of the Vikram lander. In the most endearing manner, these kids express their ‘best of luck’ to the lander for a safe landing. On Monday, Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module Vikram established communication with the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 around the Moon. On Sunday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the successful reduction of the Lander Module’s (LM) orbit, setting the stage for a soft-landing attempt on the lunar surface around 6 pm on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In a series of videos, adorable kids and others can be seen extending their heartwarming wishes to Chandrayaan-3 in the most charming manner possible. Among these, the fourth clip featuring a little boy has captured everyone’s attention. In the clip, an endearing boy is seen dressed in Chandrayaan-3’s costume, explaining the entire mission process.

Watch Adorable Videos Here

Fingers crossed as #Chandrayaan3 is landing tomorrow! Best wishes from SRN Mehta school, Kalaburagi. #AllTheBestChandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/HcuON6njvY — Rajbugs (💙,🧡) (⚛️🛸🐐.lens) (@vijayrajreddy) August 22, 2023

My daughter Zoya from Hyderabad wishing best of luck to Chandrayaan. #AllTheBestChandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/dNOSCte6DR — 🇮🇳Riyaz రియాజ్ (@Riyazuddin555) August 21, 2023

#AllTheBestChandrayaan3 Wishing Chandrayaan 3 a massive success in exploring the unexplored South Pole. India is proud of ISRO pic.twitter.com/Vedb0OdtcW — Suma Insights (@SumaInsights) August 21, 2023

Here’s another set of greetings from people across India. We appreciate and extend our thanks to them. #AllTheBestChandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan_3 #Sivoham pic.twitter.com/CwRAWNaCUi — Chandan Yadav (@Chandan_YadavSP) August 22, 2023



Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 4 lakh views and also received more than 1,730 likes. The X users praised the toddlers specially to the kid with the Chandrayaan-3 costume, stating that ‘he’s so cute’.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“That 4th one is so cute,” an X user commented.

Even Prime Minister Modi also joined the conversation and said, “This moment is so amazing that it will be remembered forever. Let’s hope for the safe landing.”

“The tireless efforts of ISRO’s scientists exemplify their dedication to advancing space research. Inspiring the next generation of aspiring scientist and engineer. Proud of you ISRO,” the second user commented.

“That’s beautiful!! Great motivation for new generation !,” said a user.

“All the best Chandrayan 3 team will make history jai hind,” commented a user.

Chandrayan-3

Chandrayaan 3 is a successor to Chandrayaan 2 and aims to showcase an end-to-end capability for safe landing and surface roving on the moon. It’s a relatively economical mission, noted for its exceptional cost efficiency, with a total budget of Rs. 615 crore. The land rover and propulsion module account for Rs. 250 crore, while launch services cost Rs. 365 crore.

Originally slated for a 2021 launch, this lunar mission encountered a delay of a few years due to the pandemic. Thus far, only three countries – China, the US, and the Soviet Union – have achieved soft landings on the moon. If successful, India will claim its place as the fourth nation on this esteemed list and notably become the first to land on the moon’s South Pole region.

Chandrayaan 3 Landing Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The soft landing of the Chandrayaan 3 will be live-streamed on various platforms, According to the official notification by ISRO, this eagerly anticipated event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023, which is the scheduled day of landing. The live telecast of the landing will begin at 5:20 PM IST and the coverage will be available on the official website of ISRO, the ISRO YouTube page, the Facebook account of ISRO and on the television channel DD National.

