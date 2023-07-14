Home

Chandrayaan-3 Launched: Netizens Pray For Successful Landing On Moon

This achievement was massive and long-awaited, and the main celebrations will begin when Chandrayaan-3 makes a soft landing on the moon on August 23. Once the spacecraft lands, it will operate for one lunar day, approximately 14 Earth days.

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 Lifts Off Successfully Fom Sriharikota, Aims To Reach Moon In 40 Days. | Photo: Twitter @Sameer

Chandrayaan-3 Launched Successfully: People across India celebrated as the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, around 2.35 pm, according to the pre-planned schedule. This achievement was massive and long-awaited, and the main celebrations will begin when Chandrayaan-3 makes a soft landing on the moon on August 23. Once the spacecraft lands, it will operate for one lunar day, approximately 14 Earth days.

The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission will make India the fourth country to achieve a safe and soft landing on the moon, showcasing the country’s capabilities in lunar exploration. The United States, China, and Russia are the other countries that have achieved this feat.

Countrymen are now eagerly waiting for August 23 when the spacecraft will make its soft landing on the moon. Many people took to Twitter, filling the micro-blogging site with enthusiastic reactions, expressing their delight and admiration for ISRO’s accomplishments. Users also offered prayers for the safe landing of the aircraft on the moon, as the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 marks a milestone for the country’s space program and fuels hope for groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in lunar exploration.

Here’s how proud netizens reacted to the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and prayed for its safe landing.

4th August it will be in Moon orbit, 24th August is landing on Moon, will pray for the safe soft landing. #Chandrayaan3 — Abhishek Bhatnagar (@abhishek) July 14, 2023

Chandrayaan 3 starts its journey to moon after successful orbital launch.

Lets pray to Lord Hanuman for a safe and soft landing of the Rover. PS-Whats The Rover named.? PPS-Hanuman chalisa calculated the exact distance from earth to moon.Hope they placed a pic of hanuman@Rover. pic.twitter.com/kR4tbZDu58 — Shruti Singh (@ignitia21) July 14, 2023

आज हर एक भारतीय केलिए गरब और ऐतिहासिक दिन है

I pray for the safe and soft landing of #chanrayan3 pic.twitter.com/2N3YKIFYPH — Dilip Sabat (@dilip_sabat) July 14, 2023

Chandrayaan3 Satellite is seperated and Ejected successfully on elliptical parking orbit. Congratulations India. Jai hind#Chandrayaan3 #isro pic.twitter.com/LIbibUbTP1 — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) July 14, 2023

May this time we wil do it. #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/qyyFbJeeK6 — Bhagavad Gita (@Geetashloks) July 14, 2023

Notably, Chandrayaan-3 is the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) subsequent attempt after the unsuccessful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019. With Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is fully confident and focused on rectifying the setbacks it faced during the Chandrayaan-2 mission, aiming for a successful landing on the moon this time.

Chandrayaan-3 will first complete its orbit-raising manoeuvres and then be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory. It will approach the moon by August 23, covering a distance of over 300,000 kilometres. The spacecraft is equipped with a lander, a rover, and a propulsion module.

