Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Viral
  • Chandrayaan-3 Launched: Netizens Pray For Successful Landing On Moon

Chandrayaan-3 Launched: Netizens Pray For Successful Landing On Moon

This achievement was massive and long-awaited, and the main celebrations will begin when Chandrayaan-3 makes a soft landing on the moon on August 23. Once the spacecraft lands, it will operate for one lunar day, approximately 14 Earth days.

Published: July 14, 2023 4:33 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Joy Pillai

chandrayaan 3
LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 Lifts Off Successfully Fom Sriharikota, Aims To Reach Moon In 40 Days. | Photo: Twitter @Sameer

Chandrayaan-3 Launched Successfully: People across India celebrated as the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, around 2.35 pm, according to the pre-planned schedule. This achievement was massive and long-awaited, and the main celebrations will begin when Chandrayaan-3 makes a soft landing on the moon on August 23. Once the spacecraft lands, it will operate for one lunar day, approximately 14 Earth days.

Also Read:

Trending Now

The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission will make India the fourth country to achieve a safe and soft landing on the moon, showcasing the country’s capabilities in lunar exploration. The United States, China, and Russia are the other countries that have achieved this feat.

You may like to read

Countrymen are now eagerly waiting for August 23 when the spacecraft will make its soft landing on the moon. Many people took to Twitter, filling the micro-blogging site with enthusiastic reactions, expressing their delight and admiration for ISRO’s accomplishments. Users also offered prayers for the safe landing of the aircraft on the moon, as the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 marks a milestone for the country’s space program and fuels hope for groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in lunar exploration.

Here’s how proud netizens reacted to the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and prayed for its safe landing.


Notably, Chandrayaan-3 is the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) subsequent attempt after the unsuccessful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019. With Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is fully confident and focused on rectifying the setbacks it faced during the Chandrayaan-2 mission, aiming for a successful landing on the moon this time.

Chandrayaan-3 will first complete its orbit-raising manoeuvres and then be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory. It will approach the moon by August 23, covering a distance of over 300,000 kilometres. The spacecraft is equipped with a lander, a rover, and a propulsion module.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.