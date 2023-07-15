Home

Viral

Chandrayaan-3 Lift-Off Videographed From Chennai-Dhaka Flight, Goes Viral

Chandrayaan-3 Lift-Off Videographed From Chennai-Dhaka Flight, Goes Viral

The pilot of the flight announced the liftoff and asked passengers to look outside the window.

The ISRO launched its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3 on July 14.

Chandrayaan-3 Lift Off: It was somewhere in the late 70s or early 80s that a few science enthusiasts went aboard a Concorde flight to get simultaneous shots of a solar eclipse given the supersonic speed of the aircraft.

Trending Now

Something similar happened on an Indigo flight operating between Chennai and Dhaka in which a passenger on a window seat shot a video of the historical liftoff of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) Chandrayaan-3 on Friday, July 14. The ISRO launched its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3, on board the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 2.35 PM IST on Friday, July 14.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The video is shared on Twitter by The Chennai Skies @ChennaiFlights with the caption: “When #aviation meets 🤝#astronomy! A passenger aboard @IndiGo6E ‘s #Chennai- #Dhaka flight has captured this beautiful liftoff of #Chandrayaan3 🚀 😍 Video credits to the respective owner. @ISROSpaceflight @SpaceIntel101 @Vinamralongani @elonmusk @ChennaiRains #ISRO”.

The pilot of the flight announced the liftoff and asked passengers to look outside the window.

People across India celebrated as the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, around 2.35 pm, according to the pre-planned schedule. Chandrayaan-3 would be making a soft landing on the moon on August 23. Once the spacecraft lands, it will operate for one lunar day, approximately 14 Earth days.

The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission will make India the fourth country to achieve a safe and soft landing on the moon, showcasing the country’s capabilities in lunar exploration. The United States, China, and Russia are the other countries that have achieved this feat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES