Chandrayaan-3: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes ISRO Success With A Powerful Message | Watch

Chandrayaan-3 Viral Video: World famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, has come out with his latest artwork to wish the ISRO success with its latest space mission.

Updated: July 14, 2023 12:05 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Chandrayaan-3: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes ISRO Success With A Powerful Message.

Viral Video: World famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, has come out with his latest artwork to wish the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) success with its latest space mission  — its third moon lander, Chandrayaan-3, which is set to lift off from Sriharikota later on Friday(July 14). The Odisha-based artist has created a 22-ft long sand art of Chandrayaan-3 using 15 tons of sand.

“Best wishes to team @isro for success of #Chandrayan3 mission. My SandArt installation with 500 steel bowls with a message “Vijayee Bhava”, at Puri Beach in Odisha,” Pattnaik said in his tweet. “Bijayee Bhava,” reads the powerful message below the sand art of Chandrayaan-3.

Sand Artist Creates Chandrayaan-3 at Puri Beach. Watch Viral Video Here

The countdown for Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, which will make it only the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon, began on Thursday at 14:35:17 IST ahead of its scheduled take-off on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. As per the news agency ANI report, the spacecraft will be launched on a GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle. This will be a shot a redemption of sorts for ISRO, as its previous Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019 failed after running into unforeseen challenges during its soft landing attempt. The Odisha-based artist has participated in several international sand art competitions and festivals in the world.

(With Inputs From ANI)


Topics

