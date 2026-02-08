Home

Viral

Chandrika Dixit, aka Vada pav girl, goes public with husbands alleged double affair, video goes viral

Chandrika Dixit, aka Vada pav girl, goes public with husband’s alleged double affair, video goes viral

Social media is buzzing after Chandrika Dixit, famously known as Vada Pav Girl, leaked private chats accusing her husband of being involved with two women. Fans react strongly to the revelation.

Chandrika Dixit, widely known as the Vada Pav Girl, has once again found herself in the spotlight, but this time for deeply personal reasons. A series of emotional videos shared on social media have sparked intense discussion, with Chandrika accusing her husband Yugam Gera of cheating on her with two women.

The clips quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions from netizens who have followed her journey from a street food vendor to an internet personality. While Chandrika has often been vocal online, this time her tone appeared far more raw and direct, leaving viewers shocked and divided.

Viral video where Chandrika calls out her husband

In one of the viral videos, Chandrika is seen sitting in a dark room with her mouth covered before the light is turned on. She then looks into the camera and says, “Itne bure din bhi nahi aaye mere.” Addressing her husband directly, she accuses him of betrayal and claims he was involved with two women in a car. In an emotionally charged moment, she says, “MMS bana, video bana, kuch bhi bana, mujhe g***** fark nahi padta.”

She also makes it clear that she wants no connection with him anymore, stating that she does not want access to his shop or his life. Chandrika further counters his claim that he made her successful, saying she played a major role in shaping his career and that without her support, he would still be working as a Rapido rider.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Watch the viral video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandrika Gera (@chandrika.dixit)

Another video adds to the growing speculation

Apart from this, another video also went viral where Chandrika is seen with a mystery man. In the clip, she confronts him about the names being given to him by the media and the stories circulating online about their relationship. When she asks him if he plans to respond to the rumours, he calmly replies, “8 taarik ko.” That one line was enough to spark fresh curiosity and add another layer to the unfolding controversy.

Also read: Vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit’s mystery man teases BIG reveal on February 8, video goes viral

Netizens react with mixed emotions

Social media users reacted strongly to the videos. While some dismissed the situation as drama, others expressed sympathy. Comments ranged from “Rakhi Sawant ko takkar de rahi h drama me” to “I feel bad for their kid.” The reactions reflect how divided public opinion remains.

How the controversy began?

The drama started days earlier when Chandrika first accused her husband of cheating. Yugam denied the allegations, admitting to a mistake but rejecting the seriousness of the claims. Things escalated further when Chandrika began posting reels with the mystery man, leading to speculation about her personal life.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.