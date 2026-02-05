Home

Viral

Chandrika Dixit cheating row: Vada Pav Girl husband takes over her social media account, says Tujhe banane vala mai hi hun…

Chandrika Dixit cheating row: ‘Vada Pav Girl’ husband takes over her social media account, says ‘Tujhe banane vala mai hi hun…’

Chandrika Dixit cheating row: ‘Vada Pav Girl’ husband takes over her social media account, says ‘Tujhe banane vala mai hi hun…’

In the world of the digital era, public figures and celebrities are always under the public gaze. from their professional life to their personal life, everything takes over the headline and becomes a topic of discussion; sometimes even their battle unfold in front of the public eye. One such similar case happened with Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the ‘Vada Pav Girl’, after she publicly accused her husband, Yugam Gera, of infidelity. The emotional revelation has quickly gone viral, sparking intense reactions online.

Taking to her Instagram, Chandrika posted a video alleging that her husband had been unfaithful. She further revealed that this distress has affected her mental and emotional well-being, making it difficult for her to continue with her daily life and work.

Chandrika Dixit Says She Has ‘Evidence’

In the video, a visibly emotional Chandrika said, “You’re showing fights and arguments, our fights and arguments. Do you know what all I’ve been tolerating for the past two months? It’s been more than two months. I wasn’t speaking up, I kept quiet. Should I show it? This is evidence. I’m working, taking care of the child, managing the house, I’m handling everything. And you just get up and decide to do this? After asking whom? Why? That girl who keeps roaming around you all day saying, ‘my husband, my love, my home, my this, my that.’”

She further displayed photos of her husband with another woman and added, “It’s not just photos. There are things far worse than photos that are tearing my mind apart. I can’t work. I can’t function. I can’t do anything. Why?”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Husband Yugam Gera Responds

A few hours after Chandrika shared the video, Yugam reacted to the allegations. In a video statement, he said, “You’ve shown what you needed to show. The mistake is mine, and I accept it — but it’s not such a big one. Since you’re talking about evidence, I have plenty of it too. If I wanted, I could do a lot of things, but I won’t. And remember, the restaurant you’re running exists because of me.”

He also captioned the video, “Tuje maine bnaya hai yaad rakh.”

Social Media Storm

The public exchange between the couple has triggered widespread discussion online, with netizens divided over the unfolding drama. While some expressed support for Chandrika, others urged the couple to resolve the matter privately.

As the controversy continues to gain traction, it remains to be seen whether the duo will address the issue further — or choose to step away from the spotlight to handle the matter behind closed doors.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.