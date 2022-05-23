Dehradun: With a large number of pilgrims taking part in the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, the religious trail leading to Kedarnath has turned into a mounting pile of garbage. In the visuals shared by news agency ANI of the path, heaps of plastic waste and garbage piles can be seen, along the line of tents set up for tourists, upon the stretch leading to Kedarnath. The disturbing visuals have raised the concerns of not just environmentalists, but have also miffed the general public. Experts warned of serious environmental threats, like the extinction of exotic herbs, if immediate steps are not being taken to tackle the problem of littering.Also Read - 'Nawab Has Seen Entire Country With Us': Noida Man Booked For Taking Husky to Kedarnath

Professor MC Nautiya, director of the Higher Plant Himalayan Research Institute (HAPREC), who has researched the climate change and herbs of the high Himalayan regions, observed that the tourist inflow has risen manifold due to which plastic garbage has increased as there are no proper sanitation facilities in place. “This has affected the natural vegetation. Medicinal plants are getting extinct as well,” he said. Also Read - Char Dham Yatra: Kedarnath Littered With Waste; Mountain Of Garbage Piles Up Amid Pilgrims' Visit | See Pics

According to Professor MS Negi Head, Department of Geography, Garhwal Central University, the way plastic garbage has piled up in a sensitive place like Kedarnath is hazardous for the ecology. “It’ll lead to erosion which can cause landslides. We must keep in mind the tragedy of 2013 and remain careful,” he said. Also Read - Char Dham Yatra 2022: 57 Pilgrims Die Due To Health-Related Issues

The pictures of the beautiful hills in Uttarakhand have also rung alarm bells in the general public, who took to Twitter to demand a complete ban on plastic and a proper sanitation and garbage disposal facility from the government.

Our teerthas deserve to be strictly no plastics, no littering zones. Devabhoomi entirely is a teerthakshetra. @pushkardhami @narendramodi @smritiirani https://t.co/TGBSfODTZm — Shivani Sahay (@Savitri4Ever) May 23, 2022

This makes me so so sad…we need extremely strict enforcement and ban plastic. https://t.co/KSOaeBgkG6 — Dr.Aarathi Bellary (@Himalayanmuse) May 22, 2022

They don't deserve to go there if they don't respect these pilgrimages. It's a holy site! Gov needs to be stricter on these people. https://t.co/HCpZMJwUpD — Maraaz_Zi (@Cha0tic_Maanu) May 23, 2022

Some Twitteratis also recalled the devastating cloudburst in 2013 in the hilly state that led to floods and landslides and urged the pilgrims to do their bit for the environment and ecology.

Sadly, we have not learnt anything from the 2013 fiasco. https://t.co/b8Whf9mk30 — Megha (@MeghaaPant) May 22, 2022

Netizens also called out devotees who littered the place and asked them to clean after themselves and not strain the “mother nature”.

If this is your devotion, then it is perverse. The people who can’t for the fear of god keep temple premises clean will never keep any place clean. Shameful! https://t.co/r8vaYnJCFn — Saurabh Gupta(Micky) (@MickyGupta84) May 23, 2022

Tourists & Govt both r responsible for https://t.co/KmJEEcDMbg people should not throw the garbage like this and govt must organise the proper dumping place so that such kind of activities should not happen.

This is a serious concern.@OfficeofDhami @BJP4UK https://t.co/SPPEMYkaKd — Shrish Shrivastav (@iamshrish2205) May 23, 2022

When a visionless Govt. changed our Holy Shrines to Picnic spots,

the result will be this. https://t.co/5z9oRfywFP — _Krishna_Yogeshwar (@KrishnaYogeshw3) May 23, 2022

The Char Dham Yatra was kept closed for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the yatra was started again on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. As per media reports, over eight lakh pilgrims have undertaken the Char Dham yatra in Uttarakhand since it started on May 3.