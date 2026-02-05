Home

ChatGPT caricature trend goes viral: OpenAI’s AI turns selfies into cartoons across instagram, tiktok and facebook

The ChatGPT caricature trend is taking over social media as users transform selfies into fun AI-generated cartoons that reflect their personality, profession and creativity in seconds.

You’re probably seeing them everywhere. Portraits of you with large googly eyes and completely outrageous features captioned:“Created by ChatGPT”. Yep, the latest viral AI trend has people turning themselves into quirky caricatures of themselves based on their job using ChatGPT.

So, how do you make your own AI caricature? Let’s dive into the latest AI meme.

What is the ChatGPT Caricature Trend?

Started trending on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, users are showing off AI-generated caricatures of themselves complete with details about their jobs and personalities all rolled into one image.

But rather than posting a typical selfie, users are opting for over-the-top cartoonish representations of themselves created by AI.

I know… It’s Meta.

And the best part is you don’t need to be an artist to create your own!

ChatGPT Caricature Trend Guide

Ready to join the fun? For this trend all you have to do is:

Open up ChatGPT. App or web version will do.

Upload a photo of yourself. Make sure it’s a front-facing photo for best results.

Enter the Trendy Prompt. Once you’ve uploaded your photo simply type “Create a caricature of me and my job…” and leave the AI to do its thing.

Once done you’ll have a silly caricature of yourself based on your photo and answering the questions you provided to ChatGPT when building your persona.

What’s Behind the Virality

As with every meme trend there are a few factors at play that are causing this one to blow up:

1. Entertaining: Who doesn’t love a good caricature of themselves? Seeing your cartoonish self with your job title and personality mixed in is just plain fun.

2. Easy: This literally takes 2 minutes and anyone can do it. No design skills or software needed.

They’re Perfect Profile Pictures: Whether you want to show your friends or just post on social for the heck of it, your AI-generated caricature is sure to get plenty of laughs and likes.

Plus: Take it a Step Further

As with any meme some users have taken things up a notch by including specific elements like what they do in their free time, certain colors they associate with their personality or additional facial features.

You could even gift them to friends as a unique present that no one will ever forget.

Simply put, if you want to know what you’d look like as a caricature with a dash of your personality mixed in. ChatGPT can help.

