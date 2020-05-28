Greeting us with some good news amid the COVID-19 pandemic gloom, 103-year-old Jennie Stejna from Massachusetts survived a bout with the coronavirus after being diagnosed with the same three weeks ago. Developing a fever at the nursing home where she lived, Stejna was the first to test positive for coronavirus. Also Read - Coronavirus in Dharavi: 36 New Cases in Last 24 Hours; Total Count Rises to 1,675; Death Toll at 61

As her condition rapidly deteriorated, owing to her age, her family was called to say their final goodbyes. Stejna reportedly has three grandchildren and great grandchildren and on contracting the virus, she was moved to a separate ward. Kept under constant observation by her caregivers, Stejna always had a staff member by her side. Also Read - India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun on Saliva Ban in Cricket, Backs Use of External Substance to Shine Ball

Stejna’s granddaughter Shelly Gunn and her husband Adam Gunn were among those who called to say their final goodbyes but on May 13 were greeted with the good news. In an interview with USA Today, Adam shared, “This feisty old Polish grandmother of ours officially beat the coronavirus. We’re truly very thankful.” Also Read - To Check Coronavirus Spread, Karnataka Bans Arrival of Flights, Trains, Vehicles From Five States

As she miraculously recovered, the doctors allowed her to celebrate with an ice cold Bud Light, something that Shelly told the news agency that Stejna loved but hadn’t had in a long time. While the nursing home still has 33 cases of coronavirus, the Twitterati joined Stejna in her celebrations.

Taking to their respective Twitter handles, while one user wrote, “Jennie Stejna, 103, beat coronavirus. So, she celebrated with a beer. (Wouldn’t be my first choice of beers, but respect!)” another tweeted, “Cheers to you Jennie Stejna! The next drink is on us” and yet another gushed, “Whenever you have a thought that you’re a bad MFer remember Jennie Stejna is badder than you’ll ever be. Massachusetts woman beats COVID-19, celebrates with Bud Light” sic

Check out Twitter’s wishes for Stejna here:

Jennie Stejna, 103, beat coronavirus. So, she celebrated with a beer. (Wouldn’t be my first choice of beers, but respect!) https://t.co/2EHYQY3NNm — Wendy Suares (@wsuares) May 27, 2020

Cheers to you Jennie Stejna! The next drink is on us. https://t.co/7OyNFO58UN — Talk of the Commonwealth (@CommonTalkPod) May 28, 2020

Whenever you have a thought that you’re a bad MFer remember Jennie Stejna is badder than you’ll ever be. Massachusetts woman beats COVID-19, celebrates with Bud Light https://t.co/wcGddwYa0Q — Sal33 (@SalLetoFF) May 28, 2020

Here’s to Jennie Stejna.Mass Tough.103 years old.May your life be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/0qlSL2pjQc — Trey Russ (@TreySearuler) May 28, 2020

Cheers to Jennie Stejna. 🍻 “This feisty old Polish grandmother” beat the coronavirus and kicked back with a beer to celebrate. https://t.co/qGnfuSjkFd — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) May 28, 2020

“[Stejna] is also a hardcore Boston sports fan. She used to sit outside and listen to the Red Sox on the radio…” I hope this lady can throw out the first pitch of the 2020 season at Fenway. https://t.co/6BkXuGiuhB — Garrett Nolan (@garrettnolan) May 28, 2020

This 103 year old grandma sipping a post-COVID Bud Light really sparks joy. “When Adam asked whether Stejna was ready to go to heaven, she replied, ‘Hell yes.'”https://t.co/iHa8qITQ41 cc @seanduffy — Rena Xu (@xrayunicorn) May 27, 2020

https://t.co/YiCyQXH9HY I want say RIGHT ON to Ms Jennie Stejna for even making it to 103 years old! She beat Wuhan Virus AND living in Massachusetts! You know Mass, NY, and Michigan has made nursing homes a DUMPING GROUND for COVID-19! CARRY ON MS JENNIE! 👊#GodBlessJennie😇 — Ray J Politics 2 (@RayJPolitics2) May 28, 2020

Show em how it’s done Jennie Stejna!

“103-year-old woman beats coronavirus, celebrates with Bud Light” pic.twitter.com/0bVKDGTs7I — Traceeeee (@traanaho) May 28, 2020

Respect!