Cheetah Drinking Water Is Grabbed By Crocodile, And Its Game Over For Big Cat | Shocking Video Emerges

A cheetah is at a pond drinking water.

Viral Video: In a jungle, or any place else for that matter, when you are at a water body like a lake, pond, or river, you better be extremely careful because you never know when a huge crocodile or an alligator might pounce at you with the speed of light and makes a hearty meal of you. This is not to scare you or being sardonic, but it is to tell you the reality of life where the strong one gets the weaker one and that is the law of nature.

The viral video that we are sharing with you shows the mind-blowing hunting abilities and stealth skills of a crocodile. A cheetah is at a pond drinking water from the edge and within no time a mighty crocodile strikes and grabs it by the head and simply disappears seep inside the pond.

The video is shared on Twitter by Vicious Videos @ViciousVideos.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

When the crocodile is inside a water body, then consider it “The End” for the potential prey.

The video has drawn interesting comments. Sharing a few with you.

Espo @MisterEspo Replying to @ViciousVideos, “I knew it was coming and didn’t know it was coming at the same time.”

DreadHead〽️👁nsteR👹@RealMr315 Replying to @ViciousVideos, “That gator gonna be full 😳”

Heath 🇨🇱 @Heath64202931 Replying to @ViciousVideos, “I saw a video where the rolls were reversed”

Stephan @_solfun Replying to @Heath64202931 and @ViciousVideos, “That other video is a jaguar vs a cayman. Those are smaller and jaguars prey on them. This one looks like an alligator or crocodile”.

is it him @whatinsamhill8 Replying to @ViciousVideos, “That was a big croc”.

