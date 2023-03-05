Cheetah’s Speed And Hunt Caught On Camera Like Never Before | Watch Viral Video

Home

The long strides and the ability to stop instantly even at such a high speed can be noticed clearly.

Viral Video: We have seen on television a lot of programmes based on wildlife. They have shared with us a lot of knowledge and information about nature and its creation. These programmes taught us the lifestyle, habitat, characteristics, and unique traits of many animals, birds, reptiles, and so on. One of the most interesting and fascinating parts is the hunting skills of different animals and birds of prey that include lions, tigers, eagles, owls, and cheetahs.

The cheetah is counted among the big cats and is mostly found in Africa and Southwest Asia. It is the fastest land animal that can reach a speed of up to 110 kmh. Its speed is crucial in hunting its prey and it mostly relies on speed to hunt. We have seen many videos of cheetah hunts but this viral video shows the incredible speed, agility, and precision of this animal in almost real-time. It is just like watching it right on the spot.

The video is shared on Twitter by Solo para Curiosos @Solocuriosos_1 with the caption, “Velocidad y fuerza (speed and strength)”.

The video is a very long shot showing a cheetah chasing what looks like a reptile. The long strides and the ability to stop instantly even at such a high speed can be noticed clearly.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Velocidad y fuerza pic.twitter.com/AlULiTLctA — Solo para Curiosos (@Solocuriosos_1) March 4, 2023

The cheetah mostly feeds on small and medium-sized prey like impala, springbok, and Thomson’s gazelles. It stalks its prey before charging towards it, trips it during the chase, and bites its throat to suffocate it to death.

