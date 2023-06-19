Home

Viral Video: Chef Carves Lord Hanuman’s Image on Watermelon, Leaves Netizens Stunned

A video of a chef creating an incredible artwork on a watermelon has been circulating on the internet, receiving praise from all over.

chef carves lord hanuman's image on watermelon. | Photo: Instagram/ @ankitbagiyal

It is said that ‘A true artist doesn’t need a platform to exhibit his talent, and he will shine wherever he is.’ Well, this chef’s amazing art is a testimony to it. A video of a chef creating an incredible artwork on a watermelon has been circulating on the internet, receiving praise from all over. Chef Ankit Bagiyal has the talent to carve a portrait of anybody on a watermelon using just a sharp knife. His amazing talent has made him famous among Instagram users who never miss any of his videos depicting his artwork. Ankit always picks an ongoing event or issue and creates artwork around it. For example, he paid tribute to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on his first death anniversary. Recently, Bagiyal has been carving the epic Ramayana characters, citing the release of the much-awaited movie Adipurush, which stars Prabhas as Lord Ram. However, the movie has faced backlash from moviegoers for wrongly portraying Ramayana characters and its controversial dialogues.

Speaking about the artwork, Ankit recently carved a mesmerizing image of Lord Hanuman on a watermelon. The chef shared the video clip with the caption, “जय श्री राम जय बजरंगबली” (Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bajrangbali). Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 5.8 lakh views and received more than 5,83,722 likes.

Watch The Amazing Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankit Bagiyal (@ankitbagiyal)



The amazing artwork has also prompted Instagram users to share their thoughts in the comment section. Most users praised the chef for his incredible artwork and filled the comment section with heart icons, writing “Jai Hanuman.”

Before carving Lord Hanuman’s image on the watermelon, Ankit Bagiyal carved a picture of South superstar Prabhas on the fruit, which received much praise. Prior to that, he also carved Maharana Pratap’s image on the fruit to pay tribute to him on his Jayanti.

So, what are your thoughts on this amazing artwork?

