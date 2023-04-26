Home

Chef’s Incredible Long-Distance Frisbee Boomerang With Bread Paste: Watch

The young chap has developed quite an astonishing skill.

The people around him can't but applaud his artistic skill.

Chef’s Skills: Professionals from any field have to follow a certain procedure to complete the job on their hands. This is to make sure that their work meets the standards and is of the highest quality. But sometimes, some of them add a trick or two to make their work look impressive and sporty.

In this video, we see a chef who is baking bread out in the open. He spins the dough paste, flings it like a frisbee and it flies back like a boomerang. The people around him can’t but applaud his artistic skill.

The video is shared on Twitter by The Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption, “Wow skills”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The young chap has developed quite an astonishing skill. He works and along with entertains the onlookers.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Vlad Craita @VladCraita: Different set skills

Ɖusk @69dogecoin: boomerang pizza

Irenge Kazonza @irekaz: How many flies did he catch right there?

Jason Mitakidis @JasonMitakidis: That’s ridiculous. Whatever this guy is getting paid, it needs to be more.

Mr.Yadav @MigTrader: 5 min delivery is pretty much possible 😝

The Under Doge @TheUnderDoge3: Knock it off! This is making us Italians look bad! 😂

God @godlygotangels: lmaooo

(っ◔◡◔)っ Σ♥ Monark ♥Σ @Sigma_Monark: Take mah MONEHHHHH

Richard Getz @GetzPro: Now I know why it takes 20 minutes to make a damn pizza

Lord Pagliarello @LordPagliarello: So this is why my pizza was late?? 1 ⭐️

Danny ⬆️ 💰 🧢 🥀 @DannyParkIRL: Can I just have my food please 😕

