Another day and yet another bitter Twitter spat! On Tuesday, a heated exchange was witnessed on Twitter between writer Chetan Bhagat and film critic Anupama Chopra after Bhagat accused Chopra’s husband, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra of bullying him. Also Read - Chetan Bhagat & Kunal Kamra Lock Horns on Twitter Over Citizenship Amendment Bill, Here's What Unfolded

In a tweet, Bhagat claimed that Vidhu Vinod Chopra publicly bullied him so much that it drove him ‘close to suicide’.

It all started when on Tuesday, Anupama responded to a tweet by Chetan and criticised him for his tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming release Dil Bechara. Ahead of the film’s release, Bhagat took a dig at film critics and asked them to exercise caution while reviewing films.

Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does! https://t.co/yhkBUd8VSQ — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) July 21, 2020

Ready to not take the blow, Chetan dropped the bomb and reminded Anupama how her husband was responsible for driving him ‘close to suicide.’

He said how Chopra shamelessly collected all the awards for the film based on his story and further alleged denied to give him any credit for “3 Idiots” which is based on his book “Five Points Something.”

He wrote, “Ma’am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse?”

Ever since the spat went viral, Chetan Bhagat has been trending on Twitter, with some people taking his side and standing up for Sushant. There were also many who lambasted him for dragging Anupama’s name in the whole discourse.

Here are some tweets: