On Sunday, a cop in Chhattisgarh's Raipur was caught on camera, thrashing people for reportedly violating containment zone guidelines, prompting authorities to order a probe.

The incident took place on Sunday morning in Birgaon area under Urla police station limits, which has been declared as a containment zone after some COVID-19 cases were reported from there in the last few days, a police official said.

In one of the clips that went viral, the cop named Nitin Upadhyay, dressed in plain clothes was seen hitting a boy repeatedly with a stick, and in another video, he was seen beating some motorcyclists in the area.

Taking note of these viral videos, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel termed the act as ‘inhuman’ and said the police officer concerned has been sent on leave.

He wrote, ”This is inhuman and not acceptable. A departmental inquiry has been constituted and he (SHO) has been sent on leave.”

This is inhuman and not acceptable. Departmental enquiry has been constituted and he has been sent on leave. https://t.co/jLXxxCkApu — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 8, 2020

“We have taken note of the video which has gone viral that shows a TI (Thana in-charge) thrashing people with sticks. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against the officer concerned,” Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh told PTI.

