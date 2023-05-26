Home

Chhattisgarh Official Pumped Out Water From Dam For 3 Days To Get Back Expensive Phone

Government official Rajesh Vishwas was enjoying some time off at the Kherkatta Dam, when his phone fell into the reservoir.

The dam was drained using two 30hp diesel pumps.

In a bizarre incident from Chhattisgarh, a government official ordered water to be pumped out from a dam after his phone fell into the reservoir. The official is reported to have 21 lakh litres of water pumped out in order to access his expensive phone. The incident took place in the Kanker district as the region is facing the scorching summer season.

Rajesh Vishwas, a food officer in Kanker’s Koilibeda block, was enjoying some time off at the Kherkatta Dam when he accidentally dropped his smartphone, which cost Rs 1 lakh, in the overflow area. The water measured 15 feet deep.

Locals dived in to retrieve the phone, but were unsuccessful in their efforts. According to reports, Rajesh Vishwas then used two 30hp diesel pumps continuously for three days to extract 21 lakh litres of water and get his phone out. According to NDTV, the amount of water pumped out could have irrigated 1,500 acres of farmland.

An official from Chhattisgarh’s irrigation and water resource department received a complaint and reached the spot. After his interference, the extraction of water was stopped.

The mobile was finally fished out after three days of being in the water. The device is not working.

What Rajesh Vishwas Has Said

Rajesh Vishwas has refused to admit that he has done anything wrong and claims he got permission from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDO) to drain the dam. “I called the SDO and requested him to allow me to drain some water into the nearby canal if there was no problem in doing so. He said it was not an issue if three-four feet deep water was drained, and would in fact benefit the farmers who would have more water. That’s why I got help from locals to drain around three feet of water and got my phone back,” the official said.

As per reports, while permission to drain the water till five feet was taken, a lot much was pumped out.

State Government’s Response:

Chhattisgarh Culture Minister Amarajeet Bhagat said that he was unaware of the incident. “I will surely take note of the incident and will take appropriate action according to facts,” he stated.

As reported by India TV, Rajesh Vishwas has been suspended with immediate effect.

