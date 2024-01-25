By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Wait What? Chicken Receives 24×7 Police Protection In Punjab, Here’s Why
In an extremely funny incident, a chicken in Bathinda, Punjab has been given a 24x7 police protection; this step was taken after a rooster fight in the village. Read to know details...
New Delhi: In an extremely funny incident, a chicken in Bathinda, Punjab has been given a 24×7 police protection; this step was taken after a rooster fight in the village. Read to know details…
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.