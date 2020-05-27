Muzaffarpur: In the sea of endless devastating tales about the migrant crisis induced by Covid-19 lockdown, another tragic story has come to the fore, which will break your heart like never before! In a heart-wrenching video that has emerged, a child is seen playing and trying to wake his dead mother as she lies on a platform at a station in Bihar. Also Read - Watch: Jhansi Police Distributes Toys To Children Of Migrant Workers, Health Minister Lauds The Heartwarming Gesture
Oblivious of the fact that his mother has died, the toddler tries to wake her up by lifting the cloth repeatedly. According to a report by NDTV, the mother died of hunger, heat, and dehydration moments before.
She had arrived in Muzaffarpur via a special train for migrants on Monday and was heading to Katihar with her sister, sister’s husband, and two children.
(Warning: Disturbing visuals, viewers’ discretion advised)
Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi shared the video on Twitter and said, “This video is just so heartbreaking and gut-wrenching. The clueless child who is trying to wake up his dead mother… speechless.”
After the video went viral, many people came forward to help the child and expressed sorrow at the gut-wrenching sight:
As per the Railways statement, she died on board on May 25 and her body was handed over to her family members. Her family said that she had taken ill on the train due to the lack of food and water.
Ever since the lockdown, dozens of migrant workers have lost their lives while on their way back home struggling with hunger and dehydration.