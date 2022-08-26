Viral Video: A video has surfaced on Twitter capturing the heart-stopping incident showing a boy drowning in a river filled with crocodiles. In the chilling video, a young boy is seen drowning and and struggling for life, while somehow managing to keep himself floating in the heavy flowing river. At the same time, crocodiles are also seen circling him. Thankfully, the rescue team soon arrives on a boat to save the drowning boy. The video shows the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rescuing a boy from falling prey to crocodiles by quickly pulling him into the boat. While many users claimed that the video is from the Chambal river, we couldn’t exactly verify the location.Also Read - Adults Scream As Little Boy Yawns On Amusement Park Ride, Viral Video Will Make You LOL. Watch

The clip was shared by a UP cop Sachin Kaushik. Sharing the video, he wrote, “It’s a real scene like a movie! This child was drowning in the Chambal river, there were crocodiles behind. The rescue team reached at the right time and dragged the boy by the hand. Salute!” Also Read - Man Murders English While Translating Mere Pas Ma Hai Dialogue. Watch Hilarious Viral Video

WATCH RESCUE TEAM SAVING DROWNING CHILD:

The video has gone viral, and people hailed the timely efforts to save the boy by the rescue team. One user wrote, “This is real heroic deed. Chambal river, crocodiles and the fighter kid. Salute to the rescue team.”

Very good work SDRF @rameshmeena63 — Chetram Meena (@Chetrammeena57) August 25, 2022

Made my day 🙏🥳 god bless people 🔥❣️ https://t.co/6gIOOERCkH — Parϝʜpᴉɒn (@redpepper008) August 25, 2022

Truly heroic .Salute the rescue team https://t.co/ZmAoXXItaM — satyendra singh chauhan (@satyendra_col) August 25, 2022

.