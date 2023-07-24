Home

Viral

Chimpanzee Washes Photographer’s Hands After Drinking Water In Viral Video

Chimpanzee Washes Photographer’s Hands After Drinking Water In Viral Video

The most heart-touching part of the video was when the animal washed Pieri’s hands in order to make them clean after drinking from it. This showed how he cared about his human friend and how safe he felt with him.

The animal asks him to help drink water with gestures. (Credits: Instagram)

Interactions between a human and an animal have always been fascinating for everyone. One such interaction has recently taken the internet space by storm and has gone viral. The heartwarming exchange captures a chimpanzee drinking water from a person’s hands and further helping him rinse them. The video is posted by none other than wildlife photographer and French director JC Pieri.

Trending Now

In the video, Pieri could be seen sitting down with a chimpanzee. The animal asks him to help drink water with gestures. The chimp uses the wildlife photographer’s hand to collect water from the ground and drinks it from his hand.

You may like to read

The most heart-touching part of the video was when the animal washed Pieri’s hands in order to make them clean after drinking from it. This showed how he cared about his human friend and how safe he felt with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JC Pieri (@jcpieri)

People flooded the comment section talking about how close chimps are to humans and how ‘pure’ that clip was. A user commented, “Animals have more humanity than humans today” while another one said, “I just want to be tha man and experience that wonderful moment.” A user comically said, “I swear they can talk but they just don’t wanna pay the taxes.”

More such interactions with the chimp can be found on Pieri’s social media handle, where the photographer is seen bonding with the animal. A reel even has the chimpanzee scrolling his camera’s gallery and looking at the photos that Pieri clicked.

This clip stunned netizens who wondered how intelligent chimpanzees could be. A person commented on that post saying, “We need to connect more with animals.” Another said, “Amazing interaction with a beautiful creature… so clever.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES