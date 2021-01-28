If you thought nasal swabs are irritating and invasive enough, China has gone one step further and has begun using anal swabs to test for Covid-19. As Chinese authorities struggle to contain rising Covid-19 infections, Beijing has introduced anal swabs as a new type of coronavirus test that could detect the virus more accurately. As per broadcaster CCTV, officials took anal swabs from residents of Beijing neighbourhoods with confirmed COVID-19 cases last week, while those in designated quarantine facilities have also undergone the test. Also Read - Jugaad or Stupidity? 4 Chinese Men Eat 30 Kg Oranges in Half An Hour to Avoid Paying Extra Baggage Fee

However, the report added that method won’t be used widely for testing as the technique is ‘not convenient’, and will only be used on people who are considered high-risk. Also Read - China Urges India to Withdraw Ban on TikTok, Other Apps; Says Decision Violates WTO Rules

As per a Daily Mail report, the swab needs to be inserted about three to five centimetres (1.2 to 2 inches) into the rectum and rotated several times. The swab is then removed and placed inside a container to be tested for active traces of the coronavirus. The whole procedure is said to take about 10 seconds. Also Read - India-China Standoff: 4 Indian Soldiers, 20 Chinese Injured in Face-off at LAC in Sikkim's Naku La

So what’s the reasoning behind this?

Li Tonzeng, a deputy director in charge of infectious diseases at Beijing You’an Hospital claimed that COVID-19 survives longer in anus or excrement, as per recent studies, compared to upper body tracts. He also said that the anal swabs method can provide more accurate results and “can increase the detection rate in infected people.”

Well, social media users are both amused and horrified at the new procedure.

“Low harm, but extreme humiliation,” a user wrote on China’s popular Twitter-like Weibo social media platform, using a laughing emoticon.

Meanwhile, as cases rise around the world, China has imposed stricter requirements on international arrivals in an effort to keep domestic transmission close to zero.