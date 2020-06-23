There was no immediate response from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) which maintains the signages in the area. This is not the first time the right-wing outfit has blackened the road signs in the national capital.

In May 2015, signboards of roads named after Muslim rulers Akbar and Feroz Shah were defaced, and posters of the right-wing group Shiv Sena Hindustan were pasted on them.

Last year, the Babar Road signboard in Bengali Market area in Delhi was blackened by Hindu Sena workers demanding that the name of the road be changed.